SBC’s Gang of Five for IPTV

SBC Communications Inc. has appointed five television-programming executives as part of its new Internet-protocol-based video, voice and Internet-access initiative, known as Project Lightspeed.

The new employees are Amy Friedlander, Chris Lauricella, Richard Wellerstein, Richard Levine and Martin Sansing. Additionally, Denita Willoughby, a nine-year SBC staff member, will join the team. The programming team is based in Los Angeles.

The execs bring a variety of professional experiences to their new posts. Friedlander, who will oversee advanced products and new media, was previously senior VP of business development and general counsel at IP VOD provider Intertainer. Lauricella, who will manage sports programming, comes to SBC from DirecTV, where he was director of programming acquisitions for the past eight years. Wellerstein, head of Project Lightspeed’s VOD initiatives, was most recently VP of theatrical programming & acquisition for iN Demand Networks. Levine, who is in charge of content strategy and new media, is former acting director of programming acquisitions at DirecTV. Sansing joins the team after serving as a staff consultant for the Roll Strategy Group in Los Angeles. He will manage content strategy and new media.Willoughby, who has worked for SBC companies for more than nine years, most recently as VP for business communications services, will now concentrate on ethnic and emerging networks.