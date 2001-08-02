SBCA selects acting president

Andy Wright, general counsel for the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association, officially became the group's acting president at its annual convention in Nashville on Thursday, and also is a strong candidate

to take the position permanently.

Still, the association is putting together a search committee that will

evaluate other possible candidates, as well as Wright, before naming a successor

to now former president, Chuck Hewitt.

Two weeks ago, Hewitt and Senior Vice President Andy Paul announced their

resignations from the organization.