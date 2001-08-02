SBCA selects acting president
Andy Wright, general counsel for the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association, officially became the group's acting president at its annual convention in Nashville on Thursday, and also is a strong candidate
to take the position permanently.
Still, the association is putting together a search committee that will
evaluate other possible candidates, as well as Wright, before naming a successor
to now former president, Chuck Hewitt.
Two weeks ago, Hewitt and Senior Vice President Andy Paul announced their
resignations from the organization.
