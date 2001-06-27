SBCA files for suit combo

The Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association on Wednesday asked the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., to join the two lawsuits it has before the court.

The first is an appeal of last week's decision by the Federal District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia to throw out the SBCA's challenge of a law that requires satellite TV providers to carry all local TV stations in all markets they serve, which is now before the Fourth Circuit. The second is SBCA's challenge of the FCC's rules based on that law originally filed in the Fourth Circuit.

The Richmond, Va.,-based court earlier this week agreed to hear SBCA's original case on an expedited basis and scheduled oral arguments for September.

- Paige Albiniak