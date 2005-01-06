SBC Takes Wraps Off U-Verse
Telco company SBC’s suite of IP-based TV, Internet, and voice over Internet Protocol services will be called U-verse when it launches later this year.
“The U-verse experience perfectly describes what this new set of services is all about,” said SBC Chairman and CEO Edward Whitacre during his CES “Industry Insiders” address.
Building that U-verse, however, won’t be cheap. SBC’s Project Lightspeed is a $4 billion initiative to deploy fiber to 18 million households by the end of 2007.
