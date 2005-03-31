SBC Advances Toward IP Video

SBC continues to make deals related to its rollout of video services later this year.



The latest is a $195 million deal with Scientific-Atlanta to supply equipment for an IP video operations center, two national IP video super hub offices and 41 IP video hub offices.



The gear and services includes encoders, satellite dishes, video routers, and professional services.

S-A joins Alcatel and Microsoft as main providers helping the communications giant create and launch the IP-based video system.