Say Hello to Paddy Pillow

Could Paddy Pillow be the next purple dinosaur? The huggable guy, complete with theme song, is coming to a TV screen near you.

TLC Entertainment has signed a deal with creator and Talk Inc. founder Aimee Markelz for a "variety of filmed entertainment products" based on the character.

Not only does Paddy help "kids and grownups explore and express the complex world of emotions that surface in everyday life," but the little marketing engine that could is building up a head of steam: Plush versions and books got lots of buzz at Toy Fair 2003, a press release said. They are currently being marketed in specialty stores, but Talk is preparing to go wide.