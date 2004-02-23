Sawyer’s Extreme Makeover

Primetime, ABC’s long-running newsmagazine franchise, is scheduled for a makeover.

If you remember, when the show launched in 1989, it was co-anchored by Diane Sawyer and Sam Donaldson. Lately, the Thursday edition has been a vehicle for Sawyer.

The plan under discussion now is to turn it into "an ensemble show," according to an ABC News insider, "like 60 Minutes, although the correspondents’ average age "won’t be north of 70."

The new Primetime marquee is expected to read as follows: Cynthia McFadden, John Quiñones, Chris Cuomo, and Diane Sawyer. "It may be a cast of equals," says the ABC insider. "But you know who the star still will be."