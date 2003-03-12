Savage doesn't jibe with Sharper's image
Sharper Image Corp.'s The Sharper Image is the latest advertiser to pull its
spots from MSNBC's new weekend talk show with controversial radio host Michael
Savage, according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
GLAAD is leading a campaign to get advertisers to boycott The Savage
Nation, which airs Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m. (it debuted March 8).
So far, GLAAD said, Dell Computer Corp., Casual Male, Idea Village and
Procter & Gamble Co. have pulled their ads from Savage's program -- although
not from MSNBC entirely -- while Kraft Foods Inc. and General Mills Inc. have
pledged not to sponsor the show.
That leaves Chef Wizard as the lone advertiser from last weekend's show,
according to GLAAD.
It is unclear what this Saturday's ad lineup will be.
In a memo GLAAD forwarded to reporters, Sharper Image vice president of
customer service Harvey Johnson said: "It is important to note that our
advertising neither explicitly nor implicitly expresses any support or
endorsement of any individual's personal views."
Sharper Image requested that its MSNBC spots, which rotate randomly, exclude
Savage's show, and Johnson said MSNBC has agreed to the
request.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.