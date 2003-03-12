Savage doesn't jibe with Sharper's image

Sharper Image Corp.'s The Sharper Image is the latest advertiser to pull its

spots from MSNBC's new weekend talk show with controversial radio host Michael

Savage, according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

GLAAD is leading a campaign to get advertisers to boycott The Savage

Nation, which airs Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m. (it debuted March 8).

So far, GLAAD said, Dell Computer Corp., Casual Male, Idea Village and

Procter & Gamble Co. have pulled their ads from Savage's program -- although

not from MSNBC entirely -- while Kraft Foods Inc. and General Mills Inc. have

pledged not to sponsor the show.

That leaves Chef Wizard as the lone advertiser from last weekend's show,

according to GLAAD.

It is unclear what this Saturday's ad lineup will be.

In a memo GLAAD forwarded to reporters, Sharper Image vice president of

customer service Harvey Johnson said: "It is important to note that our

advertising neither explicitly nor implicitly expresses any support or

endorsement of any individual's personal views."

Sharper Image requested that its MSNBC spots, which rotate randomly, exclude

Savage's show, and Johnson said MSNBC has agreed to the

request.