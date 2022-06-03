Saturated Much? 87% of U.S. Homes Now Have a Connected TV Device

The quarantined portion of the pandemic had a profound impact on the consumption habits of consumers, TV/video being among the most affected.

No surprise there. But what's striking is how quickly the phenomena matured the U.S. market in terms of video streaming.

According to Leichtman Research Group's (LRG) latest report, 87% of U.S. households now have a connected TV device of some kind -- a Roku or Amazon Fire TV player, for example, a smart TV, or even a connected Blu-ray player.

That penetration rate stood at just 80% two years ago and 69% as recently as 2017. It was just 38% in 2012.

Notably, LRG also found that smart TV penetration has reached 71% of U.S. homes, up from 58% in 2020.

Across all U.S. households, the research company added, there is a mean of 3.9 devices per TV household, compared to 3.2 in 2020, and 2.4 in 2017.

Overall, 46% of adults in U.S. TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily, compared to 40% in 2020, 25% in 2017, and 4% in 2012.

The upshot of all of this: As more and more U.S. homes adopt the streaming habit, there are simply fewer new adopters available for companies like Netflix and Roku to assimilate, at least domestically.

LRG polled 1,902 U.S. consumers for its Connected TVs 2022 survey.