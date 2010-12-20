Satellite Operators Sue Utah Over Tax

Dish and DirecTV, joined by a subscriber, have filed

suit in a Utah district court against what they argue is a tax break that only

applies to its cable competition and cable sees as an effort to equalize

the tax burden on cable and satellite.

The cable industry has been successful in getting a number

of states to change their laws to take into account local fees they pay that

are not paid by satellite operators, laws Dish and DirecTV argue are

discriminatory.

For almost three years, 360,000 families in the state have

gotten a 40% tax break, which applies to consumers who use businesses that rely

on public rights of way to receive "ground distribution" of their

programming, according to the satellite companies, while they have had to pay

the full 6.25%.

"As a practical matter, the only families in Utah who

are eligible for the tax credit are those who receive their pay TV programming

from a cable TV company, like Comcast or Bresnan Communications," they

say.

In its filing, the operators point out that the state is

rewarding cable companies because they "generate substantial economic

benefits for the State in the form of jobs, infrastructure investment, and

rental payments to municipalities and counties for the use of the public

rights-of-way," but say that has resulted in a discriminatory tax

on satellite thanks to the lobbying by an industry trying to protect their

entrenched monopoly.

They argue that conditioning a tax on whether a business

"performs a specific economic activity" violates the Commerce Clause.

They want a declaratory judgment that it is discrimination

and a refund to all of Dish and DirecTV's customers on the differential since

the law was passed Jan. 1, 2008.

Cable operators argue that they have been paying more than

satellite operators because they pay both the tax and a local franchise fee to

deliver their service.

Utah is just one of a number of states--Florida, Kentucky,

North Carolina, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Ohio are others--that modified

their tax laws to take into account the franchise fees and other local taxes

cable pays.

EchoStar and DirecTV have argued that those are covering the

costs of rights of way, but cable operators counter that is not the case, and

that there are other fees besides.

"This lawsuit is about protecting our customers-many of

whom dropped cable for satellite TV due to our superior product, service, and

pricing," said Andrew Reinsdorf, DirecTV senior VP of government affairs, in a

statement. "Forcing 360,000 Utah families to pay a higher tax simply

because they chose satellite TV over cable is inexplicable in these economic

times. It is especially cruel for the thousands of families who live in

rural parts of the State where cable does not go. A higher tax on

satellite TV unjustifiably punishes them for living where they do."

The Ohio Supreme Court is currently considering DirecTV and

EchoStar's challenge of that state's tax law change, and there are pending

challenges in Florida, Tennessee and Massachusetts, according to DirecTV.