Satellite Chat Earns Stern a Suspension

Infinity Radio has suspended morning radio personality Howard Stern for one day for promoting his move to Sirius Satellite Radio, according to Stern’s web site.

A report on HowardStern.com said that “K-rock General Manager Tom Chiusano made the announcement as The Howard Stern Show was ending Monday morning.” Stern’s show airs in New York City on WXRK, or “K-Rock.” Stern spokesman Matt Traub confirmed the paid suspension from the syndicated show, the AP reported.

Infinity spokesperson Karen Mateo confirmed that Stern will not be on the air tomorrow and will return with a live show on Wednesday. Mateo declined to comment further.

Stern is set to jump to satellite radio in January 2006, after his contract with Infinity expires. In January 2005, Stern was pulled from four Citadel Broadcasting stations after promoting his satellite deal.