Sarnow Joins MTV as VP, Digital Integrated Marketing

MTV Networks

Entertainment Group Thursday named Andrew Sarnow vice president, digital integrated

marketing.

In this role, Sarnow

will assist in managing the digital integrated marketing team, which includes

Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land and each of their websites, as well as digital

assets including Atom.com and GameTrailers.com.

"We're excited that Andy is joining MTV Networks

Entertainment Group at a time when the Comedy Central, Spike, GameTrailers.com

and TV Land properties are at the forefront of convergence, social and mobile

content and client solutions," said Dario

Spina, EVP, integrated marketing, MTV Networks Music and

Entertainment.

Sarnow comes to

MTV Networks Entertainment Group from CBS, where he was involved with

cross-platform projects as part of the CBS Local Media and the CBS RIOT

integrated marketing team.