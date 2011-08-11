Sarnow Joins MTV as VP, Digital Integrated Marketing
MTV Networks
Entertainment Group Thursday named Andrew Sarnow vice president, digital integrated
marketing.
In this role, Sarnow
will assist in managing the digital integrated marketing team, which includes
Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land and each of their websites, as well as digital
assets including Atom.com and GameTrailers.com.
"We're excited that Andy is joining MTV Networks
Entertainment Group at a time when the Comedy Central, Spike, GameTrailers.com
and TV Land properties are at the forefront of convergence, social and mobile
content and client solutions," said Dario
Spina, EVP, integrated marketing, MTV Networks Music and
Entertainment.
Sarnow comes to
MTV Networks Entertainment Group from CBS, where he was involved with
cross-platform projects as part of the CBS Local Media and the CBS RIOT
integrated marketing team.
