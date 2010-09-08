Sarnoff Named COO, BBC Worldwide America

Dow Jones' Ann Sarnoff has been named Chief Operating Officer at BBC Worldwide America, the broadcasting corp. announced Wednesday. She will report to U.S. company president Herb Scannell.

Sarnoff's appointment follows last week's announcement of Perry Simon as General Manager, Channels. Both positions are new to Scannell's senior executive team.

Sarnoff comes to BBC Worldwide America from her post as President of Dow Jones Ventures and SVP Strategy for Dow Jones. Her responsibilities as COO will include overseeing advertising and affiliate sales for BBC America and its digital assets. Sarnoff will assume her new role on Sept. 15, based at the company's New York headquarters.