Sarandos: Netflix Looking for Exclusive Rights

Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications

Conference a day after Netflix inked a major deal with Disney that will give it

exclusive pay-TV rights to stream the studio's new feature films starting with

2016 theatrical releases, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos noted that

the deal was "a game changer" and stressed the importance of getting more

exclusive program rights and developing additional original content.

With the Disney deal, Netflix beat out Starz, which

currently has the pay-TV rights, for new titles from Disney, Walt Disney

Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Disneynature as well as some major

library product. Harvey Weinstein, cofounder of The Weinstein Company, who

moderated the Sarandos session, called the Disney deal "a game changer because

it affects Starz and the whole market place."

Sarandos noted Netflix was looking for more exclusive rights

and continues to ramp up its original programming, with four original series

set to launch this year.

But he also stressed the ongoing importance of their library

product and highlighted a number of differences between Netflix and other pay-TV

providers like Starz and HBO that would also be bidding for international

rights.

With its original program, House of Cards, Sarandos noted that they would be making all 13

episodes available at one time, which is a very different programming and

promotional strategy than traditional premium channels, and that they would not

be focusing on ratings.

"Ratings are an irrelevant number," Sarandos noted. "The

relevant number is subscribers and growth in subscribers."

Because of that, they would continue to focus on shows that

could perform well over their multiyear rights deals.

Sarandos also noted that their push into original

programming would both change the way stories are told and promoted. With the

new series, their website would continue to play a major role in making

subscribers aware of the program based on their past usage. This would generally

be more effective and less expensive than traditional promotional campaigns,

though Netflix is planning on extensive promotional campaigns around the new

series.

"Trying to get America to do the same thing at the same time

is hugely expensive," he noted.

Having all the episodes available, also changes viewing

patters so creators don't have to spend as much time recapping past story lines

for viewers who might have missed earlier episodes. Creators traditionally

spent about "one-third on catch-up," he noted. "If you don't do that, then you

have all this extra time for additional storytelling."

Their original series are currently being produced by

outside producers, but Sarandos noted that they would ultimately get more

involved and look to own more of the content to help build up a library.

Sarandos also noted that they had decided not to renew the

Starz and Epix deals because their performance wasn't worth the cost and

compared them to traditional TV decisions to cancel a show. "Starz didn't perform

relative to the license fee and didn't renew," which he said freed up money to

do the "CW deal that drives a ton of viewing," he noted.

While exclusive deals are more costly, a subject not

addressed by Sarandos, he noted that the company's growing sub base provided

the financial clout to fund them. "Netflix has an exciting growth story with 4

million additional streaming subscribers in the U.S. and another 3 million

internationally in just one year," he said.

"This allows the scale to compete with pay-TV windows," he

added. "It all happens with scale."

While the Disney deal highlights increased competition for

pay-TV rights, Sarandos did however downplay notions that the rise of streaming

over-the-top services like Netflix was hurting the overall TV industry.

With Netflix streaming about 1 billion hours of content each month, "you would think that would be eroding TV like crazy...but [Nielsen just

released figures] that linear TV has barely moves and it is growing [when you

add in] on demand," he said.

Those numbers indicate that new technologies are expanding

the overall pie, he noted.