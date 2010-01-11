Sarah Palin Joins Fox News
Sarah Palin has signed on as a contributor at Fox
News Channel. The multi-year deal will have the former vice presidential
candidate appearing on various network programs.
The much-anticipated news was first reported
by The New
York Times.
When Palin resigned as governor of Alaska last summer,
there was speculation that she was clearing the way for a change of direction
that included a media career. And much of that speculation was centered on Fox
News, where her brand of conservative politics fits right in with the
network's primetime hosts.
The news comes on the heels of the
fall release of Palin's best-selling memoir Going Rogue.
Palin will not have her own program on Fox News
(like former Republican presidential contender Mike Huckabee), but the
plan is for her to host occasional specials.
