Sarah Palin Joins Fox News

Sarah Palin has signed on as a contributor at Fox

News Channel. The multi-year deal will have the former vice presidential

candidate appearing on various network programs.

The much-anticipated news was first reported

by The New

York Times.

When Palin resigned as governor of Alaska last summer,

there was speculation that she was clearing the way for a change of direction

that included a media career. And much of that speculation was centered on Fox

News, where her brand of conservative politics fits right in with the

network's primetime hosts.

The news comes on the heels of the

fall release of Palin's best-selling memoir Going Rogue.

Palin will not have her own program on Fox News

(like former Republican presidential contender Mike Huckabee), but the

plan is for her to host occasional specials.