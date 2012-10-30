Sandy Smacks Cable, Telco Networks

Cable operators and telephone companies in the Northeast were working overtime Tuesday to restore service in some areas after Hurricane Sandy -- the biggest storm to hit the region in recorded history -- caused widespread power outages and significant coastal flooding.

Cablevision Systems, whose entire New York area footprint was in Sandy's path, said it was experiencing "widespread service interruptions, primarily related to the loss of power."

"Where conditions allow, Cablevision crews are in the field and are working around-the-clock to restore Optimum TV, phone and Internet service, in close coordination with local utilities," spokesman Jim Maiella said in an email.

