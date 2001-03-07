Sando takes CBS Enterprises post

Arthur Sando has been named senior vice president, communications at CBS Enterprises/King World.

Having previously directed media relations at King World Productions and Turner Broadcasting, Sando will now oversee all publicity activities for all of CBS Enterprises' subisidiaries, including King World Productions, King World Media Sales and CBS Broadcast International.

Most recently senior vice president within Winstar Communications' corporate communications unit, Sando assumed his new role at CBS March 5 in New York and will be based in Los Angeles this summer.

During his past stint with King World, Sando steered publicity campaigns for such shows as Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Hollywood Squares.

- Susanne Ault