Sanders named at KNTV

Jim Sanders, who's been news director at NBC's KNSD San Diego has been named

vice president for news at NBC's new O&O, KNTV(TV) San Francisco-San

Jose.

Bob Goldberger remains at the station as news director.

Sanders replaces Scott Diener, who is now with Belo's WHAS, Louisville,

Ky.

Sander's hiring is the latest in a string of significant events for the

station since former owner Granite Broadcasting picked up the NBC affiliation

after the network and Young Broadcasting -- which had outbid NBC for KRON-TV San

Francisco -- failed to reach a new affiliation agreement.

KNTV was subsequently purchased by NBC late last year from Granite

Broadcasting.