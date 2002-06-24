Sanders named at KNTV

Trending

Jim Sanders, who's been news director at NBC's KNSD San Diego has been named
vice president for news at NBC's new O&O, KNTV(TV) San Francisco-San
Jose.

Bob Goldberger remains at the station as news director.

Sanders replaces Scott Diener, who is now with Belo's WHAS, Louisville,
Ky.

Sander's hiring is the latest in a string of significant events for the
station since former owner Granite Broadcasting picked up the NBC affiliation
after the network and Young Broadcasting -- which had outbid NBC for KRON-TV San
Francisco -- failed to reach a new affiliation agreement.

KNTV was subsequently purchased by NBC late last year from Granite
Broadcasting.