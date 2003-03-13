Sanagustin joins The WB
Chris Sanagustin is joining The WB Television Network as senior vice president of current
programming, executive VP of current
programming and prime-time scheduling John Litvack said Thursday.
She will oversee The WB's comedies, a genre that the network has had a hard
time launching successfully.
The WB will premiere its midseason improvisational comedy, On the Spot,
starring Tim Conway, Thursday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m.
It also is having success with new Friday show and Donal Logue-starrer
Grounded for Life, which The WB acquired after Fox declined to renew the
show's contract with producer Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.
Sanagustin comes to The WB from Viacom Productions, where she was VP of creative affairs. There, she worked on Sabrina the Teenage
Witch and a movie, Sabrina Goes to Rome.
She's also worked on programs for Showtime, CBS, Lifetime Television, PBS, The New TNN and
ABC.
