Sanagustin joins The WB

Chris Sanagustin is joining The WB Television Network as senior vice president of current

programming, executive VP of current

programming and prime-time scheduling John Litvack said Thursday.

She will oversee The WB's comedies, a genre that the network has had a hard

time launching successfully.

The WB will premiere its midseason improvisational comedy, On the Spot,

starring Tim Conway, Thursday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m.

It also is having success with new Friday show and Donal Logue-starrer

Grounded for Life, which The WB acquired after Fox declined to renew the

show's contract with producer Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.

Sanagustin comes to The WB from Viacom Productions, where she was VP of creative affairs. There, she worked on Sabrina the Teenage

Witch and a movie, Sabrina Goes to Rome.

She's also worked on programs for Showtime, CBS, Lifetime Television, PBS, The New TNN and

ABC.