San Antonio stations air Grant video
Two San Antonio TV stations aired videotape released by police that helped to
incriminate former KSAT weekend anchorman Gerry Grant.
Portions of the tape were aired by KENS-TV and by Grant's former station,
KSAT-TV, according to local reports.
WAOI-TV did not air the tapes, commenting, "They are very graphic and we
question what news value they have for you, our viewers." The station added,
"In our opinion, these tapes add nothing to the story and would do nothing but
cause great pain to Grant's family, who still live in San Antonio."
Grant pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in August, and he is
serving a five-year sentence in Huntsville, Texas.
