Samsung Is Exclusive Partner for New ComedyCentral Online Talk Show

Comedy Central

Digital launched The Download, an online talk show on Thursday.

Hosted by comedian

Jordan Rubin, The Download will air exclusively on comedycentral.com for four episodes. Rubin, along with his

sidekick, pop culture blogger Molly McAleer will be seen scouring the internet

for funny bits.

Samsung is the exclusive partner for The Download and will have the company's Smart TV featured in every episode. The next episode of The Download will be available Thursday, May 12.

The Download will also feature guest

appearances and interviews from celebrities. The first episode featured The

Defenders' Jerry O'Connell, and future episodes will feature Samantha

Ronson, Money Mark, Morgan Murphy and Rob Delaney.

Rubin is the

former head writer for the MTV Movie Awards and he also penned the opening film

for the 2011 Academy Awards.