Samsung Is Exclusive Partner for New ComedyCentral Online Talk Show
Comedy Central
Digital launched The Download, an online talk show on Thursday.
Hosted by comedian
Jordan Rubin, The Download will air exclusively on comedycentral.com for four episodes. Rubin, along with his
sidekick, pop culture blogger Molly McAleer will be seen scouring the internet
for funny bits.
Samsung is the exclusive partner for The Download and will have the company's Smart TV featured in every episode. The next episode of The Download will be available Thursday, May 12.
The Download will also feature guest
appearances and interviews from celebrities. The first episode featured The
Defenders' Jerry O'Connell, and future episodes will feature Samantha
Ronson, Money Mark, Morgan Murphy and Rob Delaney.
Rubin is the
former head writer for the MTV Movie Awards and he also penned the opening film
for the 2011 Academy Awards.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.