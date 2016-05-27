Samsung Debuts Beach Volleyball VR Film for Olympics

Samsung May 27 debuted a 360-degree virtual reality film about the training of two beach volleyball athletes, as a promotion to the upcoming Olympics in Rio.

The three-minute piece — Vanuatu Dreams — follows beach volleyball pair Miller Pata and Linline Matauatu during their fight to qualify for the Olympics, and was made using a VR camera positioned just a foot away from the athletes.

“This allows viewers to feel nearly as close to the action as they would in person; they will be able to study Miller and Linline’s faces and see the sand kick up when they dive for the ball,” Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy users can stream and download the film for free on the Samsung Milk VR app. The Samsung Gear VR is compatible with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 edge phones.