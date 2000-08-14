Salt Lake anchor faces sentencing

Morning host Doug Jardine is no longer employed by KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, following his guilty plea to two misdemeanors related to the 41-year-old anchor having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Jardine could be sentenced to up to two years in jail at sentencing Sept. 22. He was originally charged with two felonies, but a plea agreement was reached. The girl, sources said, was someone Jardine met while doing a story.

The station had suspended Jardine pending legal proceedings, and an agreement was negotiated toward his termination, the station said.

KTVX(TV) has already been looking to fill one co-host spot on Good Morning Utah, and now will look for a permanent replacement for Jardine.