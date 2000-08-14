Trending

Salt Lake anchor faces sentencing

By

Morning host Doug Jardine is no longer employed by KTVX(TV) Salt Lake City, following his guilty plea to two misdemeanors related to the 41-year-old anchor having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Jardine could be sentenced to up to two years in jail at sentencing Sept. 22. He was originally charged with two felonies, but a plea agreement was reached. The girl, sources said, was someone Jardine met while doing a story.

The station had suspended Jardine pending legal proceedings, and an agreement was negotiated toward his termination, the station said.

KTVX(TV) has already been looking to fill one co-host spot on Good Morning Utah, and now will look for a permanent replacement for Jardine.