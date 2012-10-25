SallyAnn Salsano, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
SallyAnn Salsano is president of 495 Productions and the
creative force behind each of the company's shows.
Known as "SA" (pronounced "ESS - eh") by her colleagues,
friends and family, Salsano grew up an avid reality television fan. In 1996,
she was nearly cast on The Real World:
Miami, becoming a finalist after impressing producers with her
exuberance. She started her production
career in New York City as an intern for The
Howard Stern Show and The Sally Jesse
Raphael Show, eventually spending five years on Sally as she worked her way up to the role of producer.
After relocating to Los Angeles, Salsano produced the
popular game shows Who Knows the Band,
To Tell the Truth and The Blame Game. Prior to launching
495 in 2006, she was a producer on ABC's The
Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Trista & Ryan's Wedding, and Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition, as
well as on Fox's Surprise Weddings.
In December of 2009, MTV premiered 495's groundbreaking
series Jersey Shore. A Long
Island native, Salsano drew upon her own experience of growing up in an Italian-American
household for the series. With its brash
and authentic cast of characters, the show was an immediate hit. It currently reigns as the highest-rated show
in the history of the network. Shore
has become a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon with multiple spinoffs featuring
iconic characters Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, and Nicole
"Snooki" Polizzi.
Additional 495 projects currently in production or on the
air include FriendZone for MTV, Repo Games and Tattoo Nightmares for Spike TV, and Viral Video Showdown for Syfy, among others. Season two of Nail Files, an original docu-soap
featuring Katie Cazorla's nail salon that launched on TV Guide
Network with record-breaking ratings, premiered in August.
Shows previously produced by 495 Productions include MTV's Disaster Date; VH1's Wedding Wars, Lifetime's Love Handles: Couples in Crisis; Fox's More to Love; several seasons of HGTVâ€˜s No.
1 rated show Design Star; Oxygen's No.
1 rated show Dance Your Ass Off;
Style Network's The Big Party Plan-Off;
HGTV's The Antonio Project; MTV's A Shot at Love, A Shot at Love: 2 and That's
Amore; VH1's Tool Academy
and My Big Friggin Wedding, season six
of NBC's Nashville Star and many
others.
Salsano brings her personal passion and energy to every 495
Productions project. Though she resides
in Los Angeles, she can most often be found on location at one of 495's
multiple shoots around the world where she continues to live up to her
reputation as the most hands-on executive producer in the television industry.
