SallyAnn Salsano, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

SallyAnn Salsano is president of 495 Productions and the

creative force behind each of the company's shows.

Known as "SA" (pronounced "ESS - eh") by her colleagues,

friends and family, Salsano grew up an avid reality television fan. In 1996,

she was nearly cast on The Real World:

Miami, becoming a finalist after impressing producers with her

exuberance. She started her production

career in New York City as an intern for The

Howard Stern Show and The Sally Jesse

Raphael Show, eventually spending five years on Sally as she worked her way up to the role of producer.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Salsano produced the

popular game shows Who Knows the Band,

To Tell the Truth and The Blame Game. Prior to launching

495 in 2006, she was a producer on ABC's The

Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Trista & Ryan's Wedding, and Extreme Makeover: Wedding Edition, as

well as on Fox's Surprise Weddings.

In December of 2009, MTV premiered 495's groundbreaking

series Jersey Shore. A Long

Island native, Salsano drew upon her own experience of growing up in an Italian-American

household for the series. With its brash

and authentic cast of characters, the show was an immediate hit. It currently reigns as the highest-rated show

in the history of the network. Shore

has become a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon with multiple spinoffs featuring

iconic characters Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, and Nicole

"Snooki" Polizzi.

Additional 495 projects currently in production or on the

air include FriendZone for MTV, Repo Games and Tattoo Nightmares for Spike TV, and Viral Video Showdown for Syfy, among others. Season two of Nail Files, an original docu-soap

featuring Katie Cazorla's nail salon that launched on TV Guide

Network with record-breaking ratings, premiered in August.

Shows previously produced by 495 Productions include MTV's Disaster Date; VH1's Wedding Wars, Lifetime's Love Handles: Couples in Crisis; Fox's More to Love; several seasons of HGTVâ€˜s No.

1 rated show Design Star; Oxygen's No.

1 rated show Dance Your Ass Off;

Style Network's The Big Party Plan-Off;

HGTV's The Antonio Project; MTV's A Shot at Love, A Shot at Love: 2 and That's

Amore; VH1's Tool Academy

and My Big Friggin Wedding, season six

of NBC's Nashville Star and many

others.

Salsano brings her personal passion and energy to every 495

Productions project. Though she resides

in Los Angeles, she can most often be found on location at one of 495's

multiple shoots around the world where she continues to live up to her

reputation as the most hands-on executive producer in the television industry.

