Sally stays through 2002
By Susanne Ault
Sally Jessy Raphael has signed on for a new multiyear deal to continue her
talk show at Studios USA.
Exact terms were not disclosed.
There had been talk that The Sally Jessy Raphael Show could go away
after this season, since it has been falling in the ratings recently.
But apparently, this deal means that the show should continue at least
through the 2002-2003 season.
Stations on board for the show through that time come from such major groups
as Tribune Broadcasting, CBS, Fox and Post-Newsweek Station Group, Studios USA
president Steve Rosenberg said.
'We are very pleased that Sally will be back for the 2002-2003 season and
beyond,' he added.
The distributor has been working hard to re-energize the strip this season,
hiring new executive producer Larry Ferber (The Mike Douglas Show, The
Joan Rivers Show) to oversee these efforts.
New features include taping on a new set and using a new core group of
experts.
