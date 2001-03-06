Sally moves up notch in New York

Sally has scored an upgrade on top market station WNBC-TV New York, shifting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She'll replace People's Court, which has been bumped back to 10 a.m. Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus will move from 10 a.m. to the station's 11 a.m. slot.

Studios USA, Sally's distributor, pointed out that People's Court was averaging on WNBC-TV a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 for each sweeps period, beginning with November 1999, at 3 p.m. Comparably, Sally tracked a 2.0 in that demo during May 1999 sweeps, the last time she held that 3 p.m. time period.

- Susanne Ault