Trending

Sagwa shopping

By

Sesame Workshop and Mervyn's retail stores have struck a deal to feature
merchandise from PBS series Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat in the
outlet's 264 stores in the first quarter.

A "Sagwa Shop" within the stores will feature bedding, clothes, stuffed toys
and watches.

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go toward Sesame Workshop
educational programs.