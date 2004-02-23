SAGs and the City

On the same night that Home Box Office’s Sex and the City bid good-bye to its fans, the Screen Actors Guild awarded the show "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series."

That wasn’t the only good news for HBO, its Six Feet Under, due to return for its fourth season in June, won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama as well. In general, HBO took most of the TV acting awards Sunday night.

Acting greats Al Pacino and Meryl Streep each took home the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Male/Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America. And Six Feet Under’s Frances Conroy, the Fisher family matriarch, won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Outside of HBO, NBC, Fox and USA won one acting award each. Megan Mullally, the biting Karen in NBC’s Will & Grace, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and Tony Shalhoub, the neurotic detective in USA’s Monk, won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Kiefer Sutherland won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Fox’s 24.