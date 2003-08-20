Sagansky resigns from Paxson board
Jeff Sagansky resigned Tuesday as vice chairman and member of Paxson
Communications Corp.’s board, the company said.
Sagansky had been CEO and president of Paxson, but he stepped down from that
post last December.
"Jeff is stepping down from the board to explore various opportunities in the
broadcast industry," said Lowell "Bud" Paxson, the company’s chairman and
founder.
Sagansky joined Paxson in 1998. Prior to taking that post, he had been
president of CBS Entertainment and co-president of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
