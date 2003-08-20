Sagansky resigns from Paxson board

Jeff Sagansky resigned Tuesday as vice chairman and member of Paxson

Communications Corp.’s board, the company said.

Sagansky had been CEO and president of Paxson, but he stepped down from that

post last December.

"Jeff is stepping down from the board to explore various opportunities in the

broadcast industry," said Lowell "Bud" Paxson, the company’s chairman and

founder.

Sagansky joined Paxson in 1998. Prior to taking that post, he had been

president of CBS Entertainment and co-president of Sony Pictures Entertainment.