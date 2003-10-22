Sagansky Founds Phenomena
Jeff Sagansky, former president of CBS Entertainment and former CEO of Pax TV, is venturing into the publishing world, launching this month a bimonthly magazine entitled Phenomena
that explores the unexplained.
Published by Mania Entertainment LLC, the publication examines such topics as near-death experiences, sites with mystical histories, UFO sightings, ghosts and so on.
Simon Cox, former editor of CD-ROM magazine Duat
, is editor in chief. The magazine’s first issue is on newsstands now, and the next issue will be out in December.
