Sagansky Founds Phenomena

Jeff Sagansky, former president of CBS Entertainment and former CEO of Pax TV, is venturing into the publishing world, launching this month a bimonthly magazine entitled Phenomena

that explores the unexplained.

Published by Mania Entertainment LLC, the publication examines such topics as near-death experiences, sites with mystical histories, UFO sightings, ghosts and so on.

Simon Cox, former editor of CD-ROM magazine Duat

, is editor in chief. The magazine’s first issue is on newsstands now, and the next issue will be out in December.