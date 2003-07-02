SAG votes down merger

The Screen Actors Guild has voted not to merge with the American Federation

of Television and Radio Artists to create a new umbrella organization.

While a majority of the SAG ballots (57.78%) and a strong majority of AFTRA

ballots (75.88%) approved the meld, it required a 60% majority from both unions

for passage.

The merger had been pitched in part as a consolidation to match the further

consolidation of the industry -- increasing negotiating power to match the

studios' increasing power -- but there had been some member concerns about the

logistics of merging pension and health plans.

An obviously disappointed SAG president Melissa Gilbert said in a statement

following the results: "Consolidation has been defeated by a minority of the

members of the Screen Actors Guild. Notwithstanding that 57.78% of the

membership believed that the union’s best chance for success at the bargaining

table was to join with AFTRA to form a united front, we shall now proceed to

implement plans for SAG to continue operating alone ... While it is our hope to

avoid conflict with our sister union in the difficult days to come, it is

obviously impossible to predict the outcome."

AFTRA president John Connolly and executive director Greg Hessinger said in a

joint statement: "Those of us who helped create, formulate and promote this

consolidation plan, and who believed passage was in the best interest of both

organizations are, of course, disappointed with these results ... The concept of

combining actors, broadcasters and recording artists into a single powerful

union made perfect sense to our members because of AFTRA’s historical breadth

and fully integrated locals."

They said AFTRA's immediate agenda will include "the ongoing struggle to stem

media deregulation by the FCC [Federal Communications Commission]," as well as its upcoming national convention in

August.