SAG Ups Two Execs

The Screen Actors Guild made two promotions Tuesday, upping Sandy Kincaid to national director of commercial and industrial contracts and Karen Borell to national director of entertainment contracts.

Kincaid, who has been with SAG since 1994, has been the national director of stunt, safety & music entertainment since 2002. She will now oversee the national contract staff in interpretation and enforcement of commercials and industrial/educational contracts, as well as advise the elected leadership on each of the agreements.

Borell, who has been with the Guild since 1997 in her second stint with the organization, will do the same for the TV and Basic Agreement.

She originally joined SAG in 1981, then was with Viacom and Paramount between 1986 and 1997.

