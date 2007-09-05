SAG Takes Aim at Production Flight North to Canada

The

Screen Actors Guild

signed a petition oppposing Canadian production incentives that have encouraged production of U.S. shows to move north of the border.

SAG contributed $50,000 to the creation of the 3,561-page petition, which was delivered to the U.S. Trade Representative Tuesday. SAG, joined by numerous unions, businesses -- though no studios -- and seven city councils, wants a U.S. government investigation into the Canadian subsidies.

But the union isn't just taking aim at the Canadian subsidies. SAG National Legislative Committee chair Gretchen Koerner pointed out in announcing SAG's participation that it has also worked to pass production incentives in 30 states to help reclaim some of the union jobs lost to Canada.

"For decades, we have watched as American producers head north to produce movies, television series and commercials," Koerner said in a statement. "The vast majority of SAG actors do not get hired to work in Canada, so our jobs are lost.”