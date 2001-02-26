SAG tabs Walton for contract talks

The Screen Actors Guild has selected the former head of the Writers Guild to be its chief negotiator Brian Walton for the upcoming contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the TV networks. Walton was Executive Director of the Writers Guild of America from 1985 to 1998 and a former partner in the law firm Selvin & Weiner. SAG's current contract with producers and the networks is up at the end of June. The Writers Guild's contract with AMPTP and the networks comes due in two months. - Joe Schlosser