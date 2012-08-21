SAG Salutes Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke will receive SAG-AFTRA's Lifetime Achievement

Award.

Van Dyke, 86, is a five-time Emmy winner for comedy, variety

and dramatic TV roles, including three lead actor Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show. His career has

also included Broadway (Bye Bye Birdie)

and the big screen (including Mary

Poppins and Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang),

radio, game shows, voice acting and more.

His longest-running TV role was as Dr. Mark Sloan on Diagnosis: Murder, which ran for eight

years on CBS.

"Stage, big screen, small screen, literally everywhere

he has worked he has inspired millions of fans and has had a tremendously positive

impact on the industry and the world," said SAG-AFTRA copresident Ken

Howard in a statement. "He is so deserving of this honor and I

congratulate him."

Van Dyke is no stranger to the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He presented his former costar, Mary Tyler Moore, with the award at last

January's ceremony.

Van Dyke will receive his award at the SAG Awards, which air

Jan. 27 on TNT and TBS.