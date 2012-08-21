SAG Salutes Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke will receive SAG-AFTRA's Lifetime Achievement
Award.
Van Dyke, 86, is a five-time Emmy winner for comedy, variety
and dramatic TV roles, including three lead actor Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show. His career has
also included Broadway (Bye Bye Birdie)
and the big screen (including Mary
Poppins and Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang),
radio, game shows, voice acting and more.
His longest-running TV role was as Dr. Mark Sloan on Diagnosis: Murder, which ran for eight
years on CBS.
"Stage, big screen, small screen, literally everywhere
he has worked he has inspired millions of fans and has had a tremendously positive
impact on the industry and the world," said SAG-AFTRA copresident Ken
Howard in a statement. "He is so deserving of this honor and I
congratulate him."
Van Dyke is no stranger to the Lifetime Achievement Award.
He presented his former costar, Mary Tyler Moore, with the award at last
January's ceremony.
Van Dyke will receive his award at the SAG Awards, which air
Jan. 27 on TNT and TBS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.