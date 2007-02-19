SAG Names New Negotiator

The Screen Actors Guild has named a new negotiator.



Ray Rodriguez, who has been deputy general counsel since March 2004, has been named deputy national executive director of contracts. He will relocated from New York to L.A.



Rodriguez, who will report to national executive and chief negotiator Doug Allen, will oversee negotiation and enforcement of all collective bargaining agreements as well as assisting with contract negotiations.



Rodriguez succeeds Tom La Grua, who had held the post on an interim basis since the exit of Sallie Weaver last year. La Grupa will be contracts executive director, reporting to Rodriguez.

SAG represents approximately 20,000 actors in television, film, commercials, video games, music video,s and new media.