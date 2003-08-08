SAG: More Hispanics, African-Americans on TV

More Latino/Hispanics and African-Americans landed parts in television shows

and movies in 2002 than in 2001, the Screen Actors Guild reported on Thursday.

Latinos were cast in 6% of all TV and movie roles, up from 4.8% in 2001.

African-Americans were cast in 15.5% of all available roles, the group’s

highest share ever, up from 14.4% in 2001.

Women over 40 got 2% more roles in 2002 than in 2001, 29% of all available

female roles.

Asian-Pacific Islanders and Native Americans both were cast less in 2001,

with Asian casting remaining flat and Native Americans getting only 0.2% of

roles, down from 0.37% in 2001.

"While it is somewhat heartening to see the growth in the number of roles for

some performers, including an increase in the share of female roles going to

women aged 40 and over, we still have a long way to go," said SAG President

Melissa Gilbert. "Asian and Native American performers are left behind yet again

and producers still do not provide casting numbers for performers with

disabilities. Despite these obstacles, Screen Actors Guild will continue to

fight to gain access for all performers."