SAG: More Hispanics, African-Americans on TV
More Latino/Hispanics and African-Americans landed parts in television shows
and movies in 2002 than in 2001, the Screen Actors Guild reported on Thursday.
Latinos were cast in 6% of all TV and movie roles, up from 4.8% in 2001.
African-Americans were cast in 15.5% of all available roles, the group’s
highest share ever, up from 14.4% in 2001.
Women over 40 got 2% more roles in 2002 than in 2001, 29% of all available
female roles.
Asian-Pacific Islanders and Native Americans both were cast less in 2001,
with Asian casting remaining flat and Native Americans getting only 0.2% of
roles, down from 0.37% in 2001.
"While it is somewhat heartening to see the growth in the number of roles for
some performers, including an increase in the share of female roles going to
women aged 40 and over, we still have a long way to go," said SAG President
Melissa Gilbert. "Asian and Native American performers are left behind yet again
and producers still do not provide casting numbers for performers with
disabilities. Despite these obstacles, Screen Actors Guild will continue to
fight to gain access for all performers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.