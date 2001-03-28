SAG members see $84 earnings lag

The Screen Actors Guild reported an $84 million decline in earnings by its membership in 2000.

SAG says its actors nationwide earned $1.59 billion under union contracts in 2000, down from the $1.67 billion earned by members in 1999. SAG officials say a major reason for the decline came from commercial work, which was halted by the union's strike against the advertising industry.

SAG members earned $529.8 million in 2000 from advertising work, down 15.9% from 1999, when members took home $630.3 million. The largest revenue source for SAG members in 2000 was TV work, which grew by 3.7% from the previous year.

SAG members earned $624.1 million in 2000, up from 1999's $601.7 million. SAG actors earned $417.3 million in 2000, off 1.8% from the previous year, according to earnings compiled by SAG's pension and health department. - Joe Schlosser