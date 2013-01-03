SAG Launching Bleacher Seat Auction

The Screen Actors Guild on Thursday is launching its second

of three charity auctions to benefit the SAG Foundation and its various

charitable programs.

The first, held Dec. 6-16, featured items and set visits

from various TV shows. This one, which goes live at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 and

ends Jan. 13, will feature 135 bleacher seats to the red carpet for the SAG

Awards ceremony Jan. 27. Those will include blocks of front-row seats across

from the People and E! set-ups and

across from the photographers station. Winners will have a chance to take their

own photos, as well as request autographs.

The third auction, slated for Jan. 21-31, will include items

from SAG Award nominees and presenters including scripts, posters, costumes and

props, as well as set visits.

The proceeds will go to children's literacy, a catastrophic

health fund, video preservation, scholarships, seminars, workshops and more.