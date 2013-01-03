SAG Launching Bleacher Seat Auction
The Screen Actors Guild on Thursday is launching its second
of three charity auctions to benefit the SAG Foundation and its various
charitable programs.
The first, held Dec. 6-16, featured items and set visits
from various TV shows. This one, which goes live at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 and
ends Jan. 13, will feature 135 bleacher seats to the red carpet for the SAG
Awards ceremony Jan. 27. Those will include blocks of front-row seats across
from the People and E! set-ups and
across from the photographers station. Winners will have a chance to take their
own photos, as well as request autographs.
The third auction, slated for Jan. 21-31, will include items
from SAG Award nominees and presenters including scripts, posters, costumes and
props, as well as set visits.
The proceeds will go to children's literacy, a catastrophic
health fund, video preservation, scholarships, seminars, workshops and more.
