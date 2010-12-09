SAG Holiday Auction Kicks Off Dec. 10

The Screen Actor's Guild Awards are getting into the holiday spirit with the first of three online auctions to benefit the SAG Foundation kicking off Friday (Dec. 10) at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. The Holiday Auction features a number of goodies for a good cause, ranging from experiences to autographed memorabilia to collectibles. The first auction runs until next Friday (Dec. 17) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The SAG Awards Auctions benefit the SAG Foundation's public children's literacy programs BookPALS and Storyline Online. The auctions also donate proceeds to members of the guild who are in economic distress, emergency funds for members with catastrophic illnesses and The Actor's Center. Money also goes to the preservation of video and audio of SAG members.

Among the experiences offered in the Holiday Auction are a SAG Awards VIP package with two tickets to the Jan. 30 awards show and gala, a meet and greet with Ernest Borgnine at SAG Awards rehearsals and tickets to see the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.

A huge trove of memorabilia and collectibles are up for auction including a SAG Awards tote bag autographed by winners of last year's awards and a Mad Men script signed by the show's stars Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and John Slattery.

The Holiday Auction will be followed by the Red Carpet Bleacher Seat Auction, being held Jan. 3-10. That auction will offer fans the chance to see the 17th Annual SAG Awards nominees and presenters on the red carpet. Finally, the Jan. 27-31 Ceremony Auction will feature memorabilia donated by nominees as well as SAG sponsors and members of the media.

The SAG Awards nominees will be announced Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. ET from West Hollywood live on TNT. The show itself airs on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 from the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center.