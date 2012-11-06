SAG Fund Sets Up Fund to Help Sandy-Affected Members

The Screen Actors Guild Foundation has partnered with the SAG Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund to make $200,000 available ($100,000 each) in emergency assistance to SAG-AFTRA members affected by Superstorm Sandy.

Affected members will be able to apply for up to $4,800 per person so long as they are dues members paid up through May 2012.

"We are grateful to the SAG Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund for partnering with us and co-funding this effort and to The Actors Fund for providing their unparalleled services in supporting SAG-AFTRA members," said SAG Foundation President Jo Beth Williams in a statement. "We expect to be providing relief within a day."

To qualify, members will go through a "quick, confidential and non-invasive application and consultation to establish need." No dues are going toward the emergency grants. Members who want to apply can contact: The Actors Fund intake services, Eastern Region, at 212-221-7300, ext. 119 or e-mailintakeny@actorsfund.org.