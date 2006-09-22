SAG Elects New Board Members

The Screen Actors Guild has elected 24 new national board members--the same number of the 69 seats that were contested--including some familiar TV names.

Thirteen were elected in Hollywood, four in New York, and seven in branches in Chicago, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Philadelphia, Portland and San Diego.

In Hollywood, the new members are Justine Bateman, Elliott Gould, Joanna Cassidy, Robert Hays, Anne-Marie Johnson, Diane Ladd, William Katt, Angel Tompkins, Renee Taylor, George Coe, Anne DeSalvo; Susan Savage, and Ron Harper.

New New Yorkers are Liz Zazzi, Paul Christie, Sharon Washington, and Sam Freed.

The rest are John Carter Brown (Chicago), David Hartley-Margolin (Colorado), Dave Corey (Florida), Jim Hutchinson (Hawaii), Helen McNutt (Philadelphia), Mary McDonald-Lewis (Portland), and Virginia Hawkins (San Diego).