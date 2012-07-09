SAG Award Nominations Being Accepted
As of Monday, July 9, nominations are being accepted for the
Screen Actors Guild awards. For the first time, those nominations are only being
accepted online.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. The
nominations will be announced Dec. 12, and handed out Jan. 27, 2013, at the Los
Angeles Shrine Exposition Center, airing on both TNT and TBS.
"Implementing an online submissions only policy this year
reflects SAG Awards continuing commitment to environmentally sound practices,"
said awards committee co-chair JoBeth Williams.
Awards include acting nods for broadcast and cable comedies
and dramas.
