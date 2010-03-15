SAG Approves AFTRA Joint-Bargaining Agreement
The Screen Actors Guild's national board of directors has approved the joint bargaining agreement with the American Federation of
Television & Radio Artists for contracts covering cable and
broadcast primetime TV dramas like Mad Men and Grey's
Anatomy, and theatricals.
The vote was 78% to 22%. SAG and
AFTRA reps will be working on finalizing the agreement over the next few
days.
According to SAG,
the deal largely tracks their contract with commercial actors in 2009,
which included pay and benefit increases, including a multiplier for
Internet play.
