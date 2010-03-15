SAG Approves AFTRA Joint-Bargaining Agreement

The Screen Actors Guild's national board of directors has approved the joint bargaining agreement with the American Federation of

Television & Radio Artists for contracts covering cable and

broadcast primetime TV dramas like Mad Men and Grey's

Anatomy, and theatricals.

The vote was 78% to 22%. SAG and

AFTRA reps will be working on finalizing the agreement over the next few

days.

According to SAG,

the deal largely tracks their contract with commercial actors in 2009,

which included pay and benefit increases, including a multiplier for

Internet play.