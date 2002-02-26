Trending

SAG, agents strike deal

By

The Screen Actors Guild has reached a tentative agreement with the
Association of Talent Agents and the National Association of Talent that gives
actors new benefits including the creation of more acting jobs through a joint
campaign with the agents.

SAG members will also get cooperation from agents on enforcing bans on
nonunion work overseas.

Agents will be allowed to own up to 20 percent of production companies, and
ad agencies will also be allowed to take stakes of up to 20 percent in talent
agencies.

SAG's 100,000 members must still approve the deal.