SAG, agents strike deal

The Screen Actors Guild has reached a tentative agreement with the

Association of Talent Agents and the National Association of Talent that gives

actors new benefits including the creation of more acting jobs through a joint

campaign with the agents.

SAG members will also get cooperation from agents on enforcing bans on

nonunion work overseas.

Agents will be allowed to own up to 20 percent of production companies, and

ad agencies will also be allowed to take stakes of up to 20 percent in talent

agencies.

SAG's 100,000 members must still approve the deal.