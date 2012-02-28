SAG, AFTRA Members to Vote on Proposed Merger

SAG and AFTRA have sent ballots to their 131,000 members for a vote on the proposed merger of the two unions. The merger was overwhelmingly approved by the boards of both last month.

Those members can login to an online informational meeting Wednesday (Feb. 29) and local meetings, but must vote by March 30. The members are expected to approve the deal.

The merger has been billed as a consolidation to match that of the media companies with which the unions have been bargaining, sometimes in tandem.

"More than ever, SAG and AFTRA members understand that being divided hurts us, and coming together in one union will strengthen us in every way," said SAG National President Ken Howard. "This merger will make SAG-AFTRA the largest, most powerful union in the entertainment and media industries -- and it couldn't come at a better time."

Among the more than 1,100 high-profile members who have already unofficially backed the merger via a statement of support are Alec Baldwin, George clooney, Jon Cryer, Danny DeVito, Sally Field, Dulé Hill, Felicity Huffman, Tony Shalhoub, William Schallert and Betty White.