SAG, AFTRA Members Approve New Contracts

The membership of the Screen Actors Guild and the American

Federation of Television and Radio Artists has voted overwhelmingly to approve new

three-year contracts covering TV and theatrical productions.

The new contracts boost base pay rates and contributions to

benefit plans. Union negotiators had reached the tentative deal Nov. 7 and

recommended it to the membership, with that deal coming only six weeks after

talks with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on

Sept. 27.

According to the new contract, SAG and AFTRA members get

a 6% pay increase, 2% in each year of the contract, as well as a 10%

increase in employer contributions to the pension and health plans.

The contract also expands coverage of new media production.

SAG and AFTRA collectively voted 93.52% in favor, 6.48%

opposed, though only about 25% of the more than 137,000 ballots mailed out were

returned.

The new contract goes from Jul. 1, 2011 to Jun. 30, 2014.