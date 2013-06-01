SAG-AFTRA Members Approve New Commercials Contract

SAG-AFTRA members voted 96% in favor of approving a new

three-year contract with advertisers covering commercials on TV and radio. They

are the first major contracts negotiated following the merger of the two unions

in March 2012.

According

to SAG-AFTRA, the contract represents an additional $238 million in wage

increases (a 6% pay increase) and other payments over all categories of

performers, including for cable airings, online and new media platforms.

The contracts are effective immediately and are retroactive

to April 1, 2013.

The SAG-AFTRA board voted unanimously on April

21 to approve the contracts.