SAG-AFTRA Members Approve New Commercials Contract
SAG-AFTRA members voted 96% in favor of approving a new
three-year contract with advertisers covering commercials on TV and radio. They
are the first major contracts negotiated following the merger of the two unions
in March 2012.
According
to SAG-AFTRA, the contract represents an additional $238 million in wage
increases (a 6% pay increase) and other payments over all categories of
performers, including for cable airings, online and new media platforms.
The contracts are effective immediately and are retroactive
to April 1, 2013.
The SAG-AFTRA board voted unanimously on April
21 to approve the contracts.
