SAG, AFTRA Members Approve Merger

Members of the American Federation of

Television and Radio Artists and Screen Actors Guild have voted to approve the

merger of the two unions.

The

vote was 82% in favor (SAG) -- based on a 53% return on 105,368 ballots

mailed -- and 86% in favor (AFTRA)-51.7% of 65,744 ballots mailed, both well

above the 60% of votes needed for approval.

The

merger was effective as of Friday (March 30),and is a union consolidation move

partly in response to the consolidation of the studios and distributors with

which they negotiate.

The

combined union, SAG-AFTRA, will represent more than 150 ,000 workers in TV and

Radio and the Internet. The union is headed by co-presidents Ken Howard, former

president of SAG, and Roberta Reardon, former president of AFTRA.

Writers Guild of America, West, President Chris Keyser, praised

the move. "The WGAW congratulates SAG and AFTRA on their historic

unification. It is our hope that the merged guild will be a source of

increased power for its membership," he said in a statement.

Directors Guild of America President Taylor

Hackford added his shout out to the meld.

"This decision

has been a long time in the making," he said in a statement. "Both guilds

labored for many years to achieve this merger, believing that a single combined

union would be stronger, more unified and more capable of representing the

needs of its members in a changing entertainment landscape. The memberships

of both guilds have made clear through their vote today that they agree."

Meetings

on creating a merger package have been going on since June of last year. Both

union boards approved the merger in January.

The

two have jointly negotiated frequently in the past,

though not always with the unityof purpose curently displayed.