SAG, AFTRA get raises

Similar to the Writers' Guild's new three-year pact, the new deal between the actors' unions and the studios and networks will boost actors pay for programs shown in syndication, for work done on Fox and for guest-star appearances.

Overall, the 135,000 affected members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will receive a 3% raise in minimum payments for TV work for the first two years of the contract and 3.5% for the final year. The complex new-media issues were put off until the next contract comes up in 2004.

The pact between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was up July 1, and the two sides negotiated until late on July 3 to reach an agreement. It still has to be voted on.

SAG President William Daniels says, "I've been saying since last October that there was a deal to be made, and I'm delighted that both sides have conducted these talks in the positive spirit of problem-solving and reaching an accord that's equitable for both sides."